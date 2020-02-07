Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Offshore Installation Ship Island Victory Delivered

February 7, 2020

Island Offshore took delivery of Island Victory, a new offshore installation vessel, at VARD Langsten today (Friday, February 7, 2020).
Upon delivery the vessel will head straight into operation, spending a couple of weeks in the spot market, before commencing a series of contracts – in the Barents Sea and the Gulf of Mexico – securing work for the vessel potentially throughout October this year.

“We experience great interest for this vessel,” said Tommy Walaunet, Managing Director, Island Offshore Management AS. “Having jobs lined up in coming months, confirms this and is highly appreciated. We expect that the interest and work opportunities will increase as we enter into operation and prove the vessel and crew capabilities.”

Photo:  Gunder Tande Sandersen

Island Victory beat all records during bollard pull tests last fall, with a traction of 477 tons. In addition to heavy tows and installation duties she can also hold two whole anchor spreads on deck, which few other vessels can match.

The 123 x 25m vessel (yard no. 831) and sports 1,200 sq. m. of deck space.

“Island Victory is built on strong relations between colleagues in Island Offshore, Kongsberg and VARD, with a common drive to create something new and different together,” said Erik Haakonsholm, GM of Offshore and Specialized vessel in VARD. “

Island Victory is designed by Kongsberg Maritime, type UT 797 CX. The vessel is equipped with a 250 tons offshore crane, two ROVs and a large moon pool, making it suitable for both pre-lay of anchor systems, installation of subsea equipment on the seabed, maintenance of oil wells, regular anchor handling as well as installation of offshore windmills. The spacious accommodation has room for 110 persons, making it a possible to function as an accommodation vessel as well.

