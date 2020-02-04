Osbit Well Intervention System for FTAI Ocean

UK-based offshore technology company Osbit said it has been awarded a contract by FTAI Ocean, a subsidiary of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI), to design and construct a new well intervention tower system.

Osbit’s Smart Tower System facilitates integrated riserless and riser-based well intervention operations, in water depths up to 1,500 meters, and is to be installed on FTAI’s flagship DP3 vessel M/V Pride.

The tower system combines elements of modular technology from Osbit’s experience in well intervention and offshore handling, with a series of innovations to improve operational safety, flexibility and accessibility. The tower’s vertical Completion Workover Riser (CWOR) racking system improves deck safety by reducing the need to access the intervention floor and to handle CWOR joints, while its small footprint optimizes deck space, for more effective equipment storage.

The tower system integrates the existing vessel crane into the full deployment system, with up to 250-metric-ton active heave compensated capacity. Additionally, the system offers a universal platform for surface pressure equipment, active heave compensated slickline and e-line operations and for the building, operation and recovery of CWOR and intervention systems.

The tower system is fitted with multiple guide wire systems and a deck skidding system, which minimizes the need for crane lifts, increases operating windows and enables equipment to be directly loaded into the well center, Osbit said.

The tower system will also feature Osbit’s Integrated Logistics Support (OILS) control system technology, which the company has already integrated across a range of offshore assets. The software package will deliver data insight and performance analysis, while its control cabin is ergonomic, and will interface with the vessel’s safety systems, crane and CCTV.