Permanent Deals for Monadelphous' Ichthys Workers

Australian unions have negotiated permanent contracts for 70 percent of their members working for Monadelphous aboard Inpex facilities.

"The Offshore Alliance and [Electrical Trades Union] negotiated Monadelphous INPEX facilities EBA [Enterprise Bargaining Agreement] was approved by the Fair Work Commission last week," Offshore Alliance union stated earlier this week.

It said: "70% of our members have now been offered Full-Time Permanent jobs."

According to the union, prior to the deal, all of the workers were employed as "casuals."

The agreement will operate from 22 January 2020, and the nominal expiry date of the deal is 30 June 2023, according to the Fair Work Commission.

Engineering company Monadelphous in 2017 secured a significant, long-term offshore maintenance services contract for INPEX Operations Australia associated with the Ichthys LNG Project.

The contract is for an initial period of six years with a further two 2-year extension option and is located in the Browse Basin, approximately 450 kilometers from Broome, Western Australia.

Under the contract, Monadelphous' workers deliver operational, campaign and shutdown maintenance services and brownfield projects implementation associated with the Ichthys Central Processing Facility ‘Ichthys Explorer’ (CPF) and ‘Ichthys Venturer’ FPSO.

In a statement announcing the new deal with Monadelphous this week, Offshore Alliance union said: "Employers who have the foresight of embracing employment models based upon well-trained, highly-skilled workers with secure jobs will reap the productivity & OH&S outcomes which come their way, our members' families will reap the benefits of knowing that they can secure a bank-loan, plan a holiday and be confident of paying the bills," the union said.

The Offshore Alliance said it wanted as many of its members as possible to have the opportunity of having secure jobs.

"This means permanency without pay-cuts. We hope you are listening, Woodside and Chevron," the union said.



