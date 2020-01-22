EMGS Nets More Acquisition Work with Pemex

Norwegian marine data acquisition firm EMGS has been awarded more work with the Mexican oil company Pemex in Mexico.

As previously reported, EMGS had in June 2019 signed a two-year acquisition contract with Pemex with a valued at around $73.3 million, with the firm work secured for a minimum of $29.3 million.

In a statement on Wednesday, EMGS said it was in the process of finishing all acquisition work initially ordered by PEMEX, with further operations with Pemex subject to the issuance of new call-offs, and, according to EMGS new work has already been secured.



EMGS said: "EMGS is pleased to announce that it has received a call-off for additional acquisition work. The call-off consists of deep-water acquisition work and has a total value of approx. USD 3.4 million, excluding associated processing."

EMGS has also received a call-off covering modeling work in preparation for other potential acquisition operations.



Commenting on the new deal with Pemex, CEO of EMGS, Bjørn Petter Lindhom, said: "I am very proud of the outstanding operational efficiency and first-class product EMGS is delivering to Pemex under this contract. The additional acquisition work now ordered by Pemex is an important confirmation that we are meeting Pemex's expectations.”

While EMGS did not mention the vessel it is using for work in Mexico, it is safe to assume the vessel in question is the Atlantic Guardian, as EMGS in its previous statements said the vessel had started working for Pemex in Mexico.

Also, MarineTraffic data show the vessel is currently docked in Coatzacoalcos, a port city in the northern part of the Mexican state of Veracruz.