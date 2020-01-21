CMHI Builds Alfa Lift

The construction of the 48,000 dwt semi-submersible offshore wind farm foundation installation vessel, Alfa Lift, is progressing at the China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) shipyard.



CMHI has installed 78 out of 162 blocks in the dock of Offshore Heavy Transport’s (OHT) new wind farm foundation installation vessel.



The hull structural steel construction of the remaining blocks is also taking shape; in total 103 of the 162 blocks have reached the non-destructive testing completion status.



Alfa Lift, for which the first steel was cut on 1 March 2019, will be designed to match the future requirements of the offshore wind industry, claimed OHT.



The launching ceremony is planned for March, with Alfa Lift due to be delivered in early 2021.



The design has been developed by OHT in close cooperation with Ulstein Design & Solutions BV, Liebherr and DNV GL.



The vessel has a total length of 216.3m, and a breadth of 56m. It is said to be capable of transporting and installing up to 10 x 1,500 ton jacket foundations or 11 x 2,000 ton monopiles together with transition pieces and mission equipment.