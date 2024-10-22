Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
LR Publishes Recommended Practices for Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Support Structures

The main types of FOWT support structure covered within the Recommended Practice (Image: Lloyd's Register)
The main types of FOWT support structure covered within the Recommended Practice (Image: Lloyd's Register)

Lloyd's Register (LR) has published its first Recommended Practice (RP) for Floating Offshore Wind Turbine Support Structures.  

Developed in alignment with established international codes and standards, including IEC 61400-3-2 and the ISO 19000 series, LR's RP facilitates the development of floating offshore wind turbines (FOWTs). The document offers guidance across the entirety of the project lifecycle, encompassing critical aspects such as site condition assessment, design, manufacturing, transport, installation, commissioning and operation of FOWTs.

Neil Morgan, Offshore Wind Engineering Manager, at LR, said, "At LR, we have actively supported the development of floating wind energy since its inception. Today, we are engaged in numerous projects within the sector, spanning from approval in principle to prototype designs slated for installation.”

Sean Van der Post, Global Offshore Business Director at LR, said, “With the launch of our offshore floating wind recommended practices, LR can further support ongoing initiatives and future clients in their pursuit of sustainable offshore wind energy solutions, empowering stakeholders with the necessary knowledge and insights to navigate the complexities of the offshore wind sector.”

