Did You Know? Maritime Infostealer Incidents See Significant Rise in 2024

In the first half of 2024, the volume of cybersecurity incidents involving infostealers has increased significantly, and maritime victims have been no exception.

Infostealers are a type of malware designed to steal sensitive information from an infected system, such as login credentials, financial data, browser history, and other personal or corporate information.

The maritime industry relies heavily on interconnected systems and digital platforms to manage logistics, shipping routes, and vessel operations. If compromised by infostealers, these systems can expose the sector to significant risks, such as unauthorised access to operational controls, data breaches, financial fraud, and even larger-scale cyberattacks.

Among the most common infostealers spotted during the first half of 2024 are RedLine, Raccoon, Vidar, Mars Stealer, and LokiBot, according to the report from Marlink’s Security Operations Center on cyber security threats.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USGC) plans to introduce new cyber security rules soon, with implications for maritime and offshore energy cyber space as well.

If you are in New Orleans on November 13, 2024, sign up now for a free lunch and moderated conference discussion to learn more about the new USGC cyber security rules and their impact on the vessel owner/operators, OEMs and shipyards. Featured speakers include: