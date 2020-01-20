Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

McDermott Bankruptcy Filing Imminent -Bloomberg

January 20, 2020

(File photo: McDermott International)
(File photo: McDermott International)

Oilfield services provider McDermott International Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next week, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters.

McDermott is discussing a restructuring plan in which its debt could be converted into equity, with its group of lenders getting the majority of the shares, the report said.

Unsecured creditors would receive less than 10% of the equity along with warrants, according to one of the people cited in the Bloomberg report. A group of lenders led by HPS Investment Partners and Baupost Group LLC are in talks to provide a loan of around $2 billion to keep the company's operations running during bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported in late December.


(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Finance Engineering Industry News

Related Offshore News

Image by BP

Egypt: BP to Bring Raven Project Online by 2020 End
Energean Power FPSO Hull during the launch in October 2019 - Image by Energean

Energean Braces for Coronavirus Impact on FPSO Delivery


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine