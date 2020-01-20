End of the Line for Safe Bristolia Flotel

Offshore accommodation specialist Prosafe has agreed to sell the Safe Bristolia flotel for scrap.

In an operational update for the fourth quarter of 2019, Prosafe on Monday said that it had entered into an agreement to sell the Safe Bristolia for recycling "in accordance with all relevant conventions."

The sale will be completed within February 2020, Prosafe said, without disclosing the financial details of the sale.

The Safe Bristolia, an 8-point anchor moored semi-submersible ASV with beds for 588 persons, was able to operate in moderately harsh and benign conditions

It was built in 1983 by Promet, Singapore to a Sedco 602 design and was converted to an accommodation unit in 2006

Prosafe's fleet utilization rate in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 23 percent (Q4 2018: 63 percent). The fleet utilization for the year was 50.9 percent (2018: 47.3 percent).