Tanjung Offshore Bags 5-Year Repsol Contract

January 14, 2020

A Repsol platform in Malaysia / Image by Repsol/Flickr. Shared under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 license
A Repsol platform in Malaysia / Image by Repsol/Flickr. Shared under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 license

Spanish oil firm Repsol has hired Malaysia's Tanjung Offshore services for offshore work in Malaysia and Vietnam.

Tanjung Offshore, a subsidiary of T7 Global, will provide maintenance, construction, and modification services at Repsol's PM3-CAA block located between Malaysia and Vietnam, and PM-305 offshore block offshore Malaysia.

T7 Global said Tuesday that Tanjung Offshore's contract with Repsol was for a period of five years.

"The contract value shall be as per work order request by Repsol Oil & Gas Malaysia Limited," T7 said.





 

Repsol's assets in Malaysia - Source: Repsol

Engineering Activity Asia Construction

