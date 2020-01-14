Tanjung Offshore Bags 5-Year Repsol Contract

Spanish oil firm Repsol has hired Malaysia's Tanjung Offshore services for offshore work in Malaysia and Vietnam.

Tanjung Offshore, a subsidiary of T7 Global, will provide maintenance, construction, and modification services at Repsol's PM3-CAA block located between Malaysia and Vietnam, and PM-305 offshore block offshore Malaysia.

T7 Global said Tuesday that Tanjung Offshore's contract with Repsol was for a period of five years.

"The contract value shall be as per work order request by Repsol Oil & Gas Malaysia Limited," T7 said.















Repsol's assets in Malaysia - Source: Repsol