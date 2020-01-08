MHI Vestas Picks Roenne for Arcadis Ost

Danish wind turbines manufacturer MHI Vestas Offshore Wind has selected Port of Rønne in Denmark to pre-assemble and ship components for the turbines for the Arcadis Ost 1 offshore windfarm.



Arcadis Ost 1 is a 257MW offshore wind project scheduled for installation in Rugen by 2022.



In early June 2022, MHI Vestas will install 27 V174-9.5 MW offshore wind turbines for the offshore wind park, Arcadis Ost 1, located off the coast of the island Rugen in Germany.



When the commissioning phase is complete during 2022-2023, the 257 MW project will be able to provide 300,000 German households with green energy.



“We have selected Port of Roenne A/S as the shipment harbour for our offshore wind activities concerning the installation of Arcadis Ost 1. Port of Roenne has been a solid choice because of its unique infrastructure, designed and constructed specifically to handle projects with extreme weights," said Peter Toft Madsen, Head of Port Contracting & Support at MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.



He added: "The harbour is located only 74 kilometers from the Arcadis Ost 1 project site, and the quay construction at the port has the ideal lifting capacity for our needs, meaning we can ship our components directly to the quay.”



"I am happy to see how our new and specially-designed infrastructure is appreciated by our customers in the offshore wind industry and we are looking forward to welcoming the people from MHI Vestas at the port. On behalf of the whole organisation behind Port of Roenne A/S, the local companies, and Bornholm, we are pleased with the decision by MHI Vestas to select our port for the shipment activities,” said Thomas Bendtsen, CEO for Port of Roenne A/S.