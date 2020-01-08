NY to Create Offshore Wind Training Institute

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced plans to create Offshore Wind Training Institute to offer offshore wind training programs.



The institute will provide benefits to workers across New York State through new job training programs, tailored college curriculum, and enhanced academic research opportunities.



Atlantic Offshore Terminals (AOT), New York-based developer of offshore wind port and supply chain facilities, has applauded Gov's initiative.



"The creation of the Offshore Wind Training Institute is a critical step in developing the next generation of workers here in New York, who will serve as the backbone for the State’s offshore wind industry and clean energy future for decades to come," said Boone Davis, President & CEO of AOT.



"We also applaud Governor Andrew Cuomo’s expansion of the Workforce Development Initiative. Investing an additional $40 million to train 40,000 clean energy workers underscores the Governor’s commitment to realizing a clean energy economy," he added. "We look forward to working with the State to build the necessary port infrastructure that will enable the success of New York’s offshore wind workforce, capture and sustain green jobs and ensure New York achieves its clean energy goals.”



Atlantic Offshore Terminals is establishing Arthur Kill Terminal project in Staten Island and New York as the hub of the US offshore wind industry.



Arthur Kill Terminal is the only viable unrestricted port site in New York where turbines can be assembled onshore, allowing for the use of the most efficient vessels and installation methods to transport and install the turbines offshore.



Arthur Kill Terminal is optimally located to serve offshore wind projects throughout the New York Bight and up and down the East Coast.