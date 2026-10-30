Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CNOOC Starts Up Nine Oil and Gas Projects as Production Hits Record

Published

(Credit: CNOOC)
(Credit: CNOOC)

Chinese offshore oil and gas major CNOOC has brought nine new oil and gas projects into production in the first nine months of 2026, lifting its net output by 2.7% year-on-year to a record 593.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) for the period.

Production from China reached 408.5 million boe, up 1.9% from a year earlier, supported by contributions from projects including Kenli 10-2, while overseas production increased 4.3% to 185.1 million boe, driven partly by projects in Guyana and Brazil.

The company also made five new oil and gas discoveries and successfully appraised 23 oil and gas-bearing structures during the period.

Among the discoveries and appraisal targets, Bozhong 8-3 South and Huizhou 21-8 continued to expand their estimated reserve volumes, with both expected to develop into large or medium-sized oil and gas fields.

On the development front, the Bozhong 26-6 oilfield continued expanding its production capacity, while the Panyu 10-4 oilfield achieved fully automated operations through intelligent systems.

Panyu 10-4 also introduced a power generation system that recovers waste heat from produced water, significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

CNOOC reported unaudited oil and gas sales revenue of $45.8 billion (RMB 305.35 billion) for the first nine months, an increase of 19.5% year-on-year, while net profit attributable to equity shareholders rose 16.8% to $17.9 billion (RMB 119.12 billion).

Capital expenditures totalled approximately $13.5 billion (RMB 89.9 billion) during the period, with spending progressing according to plan.

CNOOC plans to continue exploration and development activities in the fourth quarter as it works towards its annual production and operational targets

Finance Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: SBM Offshore)

SBM Offshore Picks Seatrium for South American FPSO...
(Credit: QatarEnergy)

QatarEnergy Signs Supply Deal for LNG from Woodside's...
(Credit: Aker BP)

Aker BP's Profit Climbs 50%, Major Projects on Track for...
Illustration © Yellow Boat / Adobe Stock

Damaged Tanker Leaks Oil Across UAE Waters as Spill Widens

Sponsored

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motion

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motio

Insight

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motion

DNV-certified chainflex® cable

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

CNOOC Starts Up Nine Oil and Gas Projects as Production Hits Record

CNOOC Starts Up Nine Oil and G

Huisman Gets Crane Supply Order for Siem's Subsea Newbuilds

Huisman Gets Crane Supply Orde

SBM Offshore Picks Seatrium for South American FPSO Project

SBM Offshore Picks Seatrium fo

Solstad's Normand Australis Wins 250-Day Subsea Campaign

Solstad's Normand Australis Wi

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine