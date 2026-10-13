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IWS Fleet Hires Kongsberg Maritime to Equip Four CSOV Newbuilds

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(Credit: IWS)
(Credit: IWS)

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract with IWS Fleet, a subsidiary of Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS), to provide vessel design and integrated technology systems for four new commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) intended for offshore wind operations.

Kongsberg Maritime's scope includes electrical power systems, navigation and bridge systems, propulsion, deck machinery, dynamic positioning systems and overall system integration.

Each vessel will feature a double-ended design with four rim-drive azimuth thrusters, two forward and two aft, enabling symmetrical operations and manoeuvring between offshore wind turbines.

The thrusters use permanent magnet motor technology and will operate alongside Kongsberg Maritime's dynamic positioning system to provide station-keeping capabilities during offshore operations.

The vessels will be built by Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment and will be based on Kongsberg Maritime's latest UT 5519 DEx design, representing the next generation of the Skywalker Class.

The order will expand the Skywalker Class series to ten vessels, following the delivery of six vessels since 2023.

Designed for offshore wind farm commissioning, operation and maintenance, the CSOVs will accommodate up to 120 personnel and serve as walk-to-work platforms, allowing technicians to remain offshore for extended periods.

The UT 5519 DEx design builds on the operational experience of the first six Skywalker Class vessels, with further developments aimed at improving efficiency and performance.

The first of the four new vessels is scheduled for delivery in 2029.

Technology Offshore Marine Equipment Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Maritime Propulsion Offshore Wind CSOV Construction Vessel ROV & Dive Support Inspection & Repair & Maintenance

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