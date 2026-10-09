Equinor Taps Weatherford for Norwegian Offshore Completions Work

Energy services company Weatherford International has secured a two-year extension of several strategic framework agreements with Equinor and been selected as the primary provider of completion systems for the Statfjord and Oseberg licenses on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The agreements expand Weatherford's involvement in Equinor's offshore development and production operations in the North Sea.

Under the extended contracts, Weatherford will provide integrated well completion technologies and services aimed at improving operational efficiency, well performance and production throughout the well lifecycle.

The selection as primary completion systems provider for Statfjord and Oseberg adds to the companies' existing collaboration in offshore well construction and production operations.

“We are pleased to continue expanding our collaboration with Equinor through these agreement extensions and the award of this important completions scope,” said Girish Saligram, Weatherford's President and Chief Executive Officer.