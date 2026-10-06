MacGregor to Equip IWS’ Four Skywalker-Class CSOV Newbuilds

MacGregor has received an order from Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment to supply motion-compensated cranes and gangways for four additional Skywalker-class commissioning service operation vessels being built for IWS Fleet.

The equipment package will include three-dimensional motion-compensated cranes and MacGregor's Horizon gangway systems. The order was booked in MacGregor's fourth-quarter 2026 order intake.

The four CSOVs are scheduled for delivery by Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment to Integrated Wind Solutions subsidiary IWS Fleet during 2029 and 2030.

“The selection of MacGregor’s motion-compensated cranes and gangway systems reflects the strong technical fit between the equipment and the operational requirements of these CSOVs. Their proven performance and reliability, combined with MacGregor’s offshore expertise, make them a valuable partner for this project. We are pleased to collaborate with MacGregor in delivering high-quality vessels for offshore wind operations,” said Shanshan Xu, SCM Director at Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment.

The equipment is designed to compensate for vessel movement during offshore operations, supporting the transfer of personnel and handling of equipment from the CSOVs.

"Our motion-compensated cranes and gangway systems are integral to the performance, safety and reliability that have encouraged strong uptake of the Skywalker class. This repeat order reflects our team's competence and the close collaboration we have built with our partners," added Lucie Addicks, Executive Vice President, Offshore Solutions at MacGregor.

Following delivery, the crane and gangway systems will be supported by MacGregor's global service network.