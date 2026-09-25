New Subsea Equipment Provider AQO Joins the Market

AQO, a new subsea equipment provider, has launched to offer cost-efficient deployment systems.

Powered by SMD, AQO has been created to serve a broader range of operators by introducing a proposition for customers seeking reliable technology, streamlined mobilization and greater commercial flexibility.

By coupling SMD expertise with Chinese supply chain and manufacturing efficiencies, AQO exists to maximize client value without compromising on quality. This facilitates reduced complexity, shorter lead times and predictable performance, all while maintaining the quality and reliability expected in demanding subsea environments.

AQO will operate as a distinct provider alongside SMD, with each serving different customer and project requirements.