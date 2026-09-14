Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Greater Sunrise Gas Production Pushed Back to 2034

Published

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

The Greater Sunrise natural gas project has pushed back its earliest possible production start by two years to 2034, East Timor's petroleum minister said, tightening a timeline already plagued by decades of delays.

Production at the multi-billion dollar gas field, which has been stalled for decades amid disagreements with Australia, will likely begin in 2034 or 2035, Francisco da Costa Monteiro, East Timor's Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources, said at the Gastech conference in Bangkok.

East Timor and its Australian partner Woodside ast year forecast the project would produce gas by 2032 to 35, the first time a timeline was announced by both parties.

Extraction and subsequent LNG exports from the gas field are crucial for Southeast Asia's poorest nation, also known as Timor-Leste, to prove that bets on LNG in the Timor Sea are viable and attract investors to develop other gas reserves.

"Timor-Leste is one of the potential countries that can play quite a role in this region and a role at large," Monteiro said.

"We do have several discovered gas resources in the pipeline and the whole idea of putting that in the international market is the challenge at the moment," he said, adding that Sunda GasSNDA.Lhopes to commercialise the Chuditch gas discovery soon.

The last round of negotiations over the Greater Sunrise gas field were finalised last week, and Timor-Leste hopes to have a final investment decision by 2029, Monteiro said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Helen Clark; Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan)

Industry News Activity Asia Australia/NZ Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© namning / Adobe Stock

Asia's Oil Industry Braces for Prolonged Hormuz Disruption
(Credit: Vallourec)

Vallourec, Aramco Expand Tubulars Partnership
Illustration © MR.Zanis / Adobe Stock

Larsen & Toubro Adds Major ONGC Offshore Project to...
(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Bags Commissioning Contract for Türkiye-Bound FPU

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Venture Global Taps Baker Hughes for US LNG Facility Expansion

Venture Global Taps Baker Hugh

Saipem Secures $350M Subsea Job at Azule Energy’s Angola Oil Project

Saipem Secures $350M Subsea Jo

Petronas, PTTEP Get Approvals for New Gas Block Sharing Contract

Petronas, PTTEP Get Approvals

TPAO Eyes Karabakh Offshore Expansion with SOCAR

TPAO Eyes Karabakh Offshore Ex

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine