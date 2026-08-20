Equinor to Supply Oil from Johan Sverdrup to ORLEN

Equinor has signed an agreement with Poland’s ORLEN for the sale of crude oil from the Johan Sverdrup field on the Norwegian continental shelf. The agreement will run for three years from the beginning of September.

Annual supplies under the agreement will be from 5 million tonnes to over 9 million tonnes. Further commercial terms are confidential between the parties. The agreement also allows for the possibility of supplying other crude grades produced from fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

“This agreement is another example of how energy from the Norwegian continental shelf contributes to security of supply for Europe. We are very pleased to strengthen our relationship with ORLEN through this agreement for sales of crude to their refineries in Poland, Lithuania and the Czech Republic, says Irene Rummelhoff, executive vice president for Marketing, Midstream and Processing in Equinor.

“A secure future begins with decisions made in advance. That is why we are strengthening the ORLEN Group’s access to stable sources of crude oil from Norway, which may account for up to one-quarter of our annual demand. Equinor is a reliable partner, with whom we are building a relationship based on shared responsibility for the region’s energy security. This agreement is a concrete response to global market instability and demonstrates that resilience in the energy sector is built through long-term cooperation with partners that provide predictable supplies and operational reliability,” says Ireneusz Fąfara, President of the Management Board of ORLEN.

Equinor has a broad energy offering in Poland and continues to work with Polish partners across oil, natural gas and lower-carbon solutions. The crude oil agreement with ORLEN builds on this wider cooperation and reflects the role of Norway as a long-term, reliable energy partner for Poland.

In addition to supplying Poland with oil, pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), Equinor is building a broader and growing energy position in the country. Together with Polenergia, Equinor is developing the Bałtyk offshore wind projects in the Baltic Sea. Equinor's subsidiary Wento is also expanding its onshore renewables business in Poland, with a growing portfolio of solar and onshore wind assets as well as battery storages. In addition, Wento is developing a project pipeline that includes battery storages.



