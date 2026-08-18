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SLB to Support BSP Production Restoration Project

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Source: SLB
Source: SLB

SLB has been awarded a contract by Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP) to support production restoration from shut-in wells across multiple offshore fields.

The contract scope spans subsurface evaluation, well candidate selection, engineering and offshore execution. Project management, intervention services, monitoring, metering and marine logistics are integrated within a single coordinated execution model designed to support efficient production restoration.

The project marks the first deployment of an integrated production restoration solution for Brunei Shell Petroleum, bringing together multiple disciplines, services and workflows to optimize recovery from mature offshore assets. The program also aligns with standard well, reservoir and facility management methodology through coordinated surveillance, engineering and intervention planning. This supports a structured approach to optimizing production while maintaining safe and efficient operations across mature offshore assets.

As operators increasingly prioritize maximizing recovery from existing assets, mature offshore fields present both opportunity and complexity. This award reflects a broader industry shift toward integrated production and recovery solutions that combine technical expertise, coordinated execution and production management to safely and efficiently improve asset performance.

Inspection & Repair & Maintenance ROV & Dive Support Construction Vessel Offshore Production Oil and Gas

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