Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TGS Awarded Data Brokerage Rights for Brunei Block

Published

Source: TGS
Source: TGS

TGS has been awarded data brokerage, marketing and licensing rights by the Petroleum Authority of Brunei Darussalam for subsurface data over an offshore Brunei block.

The award covers data across the block, including 3D seismic data, well information and associated technical reports providing E&P companies with the necessary insight to evaluate the block, supporting better-informed exploration decisions and helping reduce subsurface uncertainty ahead of participation in the block licensing process.

This project supports the Petroleum Authority’s broader objective of attracting international investment into Brunei Darussalam’s upstream sector and complements TGS’ existing multi-client footprint across the Asia Pacific region.

David Hajovsky, Executive Vice President, Multi-Client at TGS, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with the Petroleum Authority of Brunei Darussalam on data brokerage for this promising offshore block. By enabling access to seismic and well data, TGS will help the exploration community evaluate offshore Brunei’s potential with greater confidence. This award reflects our continued commitment to supporting host governments and operators with trusted data access and subsurface insight.”

Offshore Geoscience Geophysics Seismic

Related Offshore News

Source: Australian government

Zenith Energy to Lead Phase 2 of Northern Endeavour...
Source: Shearwater

Shearwater Boosts Seismic Processing with NVIDIA Superchip
Credit: TGS

TGS and GTI Collaborate on Seismic Acquisition
(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Awarded Two 3D Seismic Acquisition Projects in...

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Alexandre de Gusmão FPSO Reaches Peak Production

Alexandre de Gusmão FPSO Reach

Transocean Awarded $300 Million Contract for Ultra-Deepwater Drillship

Transocean Awarded $300 Millio

Zenith Energy to Lead Phase 2 of Northern Endeavour Decommissioning

Zenith Energy to Lead Phase 2

TGS Awarded Data Brokerage Rights for Brunei Block

TGS Awarded Data Brokerage Rig

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine