TGS Awarded Data Brokerage Rights for Brunei Block

TGS has been awarded data brokerage, marketing and licensing rights by the Petroleum Authority of Brunei Darussalam for subsurface data over an offshore Brunei block.

The award covers data across the block, including 3D seismic data, well information and associated technical reports providing E&P companies with the necessary insight to evaluate the block, supporting better-informed exploration decisions and helping reduce subsurface uncertainty ahead of participation in the block licensing process.

This project supports the Petroleum Authority’s broader objective of attracting international investment into Brunei Darussalam’s upstream sector and complements TGS’ existing multi-client footprint across the Asia Pacific region.

David Hajovsky, Executive Vice President, Multi-Client at TGS, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with the Petroleum Authority of Brunei Darussalam on data brokerage for this promising offshore block. By enabling access to seismic and well data, TGS will help the exploration community evaluate offshore Brunei’s potential with greater confidence. This award reflects our continued commitment to supporting host governments and operators with trusted data access and subsurface insight.”



