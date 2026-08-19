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Norwegian Oil Licenses Value at $150b

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© Adobe Stock/bennymarty
© Adobe Stock/bennymarty

The Norwegian government's direct ownership stakes in offshore oil and gas licences and infrastructure are valued at a total of 1.41 trillion Norwegian crowns ($150 billion), according to a survey published by the industry ministry on Wednesday.

  • The state holds stakes in dozens of fields operated by oil companies such as Equinor and ConocoPhillips, giving the government revenue beyond the taxes paid by the oil companies.

  • In 2025, the government's net cash flow from the so-called SDFI portfolio stood at 243 billion crowns, the government said.

  • The valuation of the SDFI stakes was conducted by state oil holding company Petoro and presented by the industry ministry.

($1 = 9.4005 Norwegian crowns)

(Reuters)

Industry News Activity Norway Offshore Oil & gas License

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