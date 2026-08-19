Norwegian Oil Licenses Value at $150b

The Norwegian government's direct ownership stakes in offshore oil and gas licences and infrastructure are valued at a total of 1.41 trillion Norwegian crowns ($150 billion), according to a survey published by the industry ministry on Wednesday.

The state holds stakes in dozens of fields operated by oil companies such as Equinor and ConocoPhillips, giving the government revenue beyond the taxes paid by the oil companies.

In 2025, the government's net cash flow from the so-called SDFI portfolio stood at 243 billion crowns, the government said.