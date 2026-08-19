Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Turkey to Collaborate in Syrian Search for Oil, Gas

Published

© Adobe Stock/Zerophoto
© Adobe Stock/Zerophoto

Turkey is ready to work with Damascus to look for oil and gas in Syria, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Wednesday.

  • Turkish state oil company TPAO and private companies are ready for seismical surveys and exploration drilling both offshore and onshore in Syria, Bayraktar said at a joint press conference in Damascus with Syrian Energy Minister Mohamed al-Bashir.

  • Turkey operates a deep sea drilling fleet and is drilling an exploration well off the coast of Somalia. The state oil company also won a licence to look for oil in Libyan offshore fields.

  • Turkey and Syria will commission new infrastructure over the next few weeks, tripling electricity transmission capacity to over 800 megawatts, Bayraktar said.

  • Turkish state owned mining company MTA IC and Syria's general directorate for mineral sources also signed an unbinding agreement on phosphate resources during the visit, paving the way for an eventual joint venture, according to Turkey's energy ministry.

(Reuters)

Industry News Activity Syria Oil and Gas Turkiye

Related Offshore News

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

ExxonMobil Enlists McDermott JV for Rovuma LNG Pre-FID...
Andy O'Brien (Credit: ConocoPhillips)

ConocoPhillips Announces CEO Succession and CFO...
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Ratio Raises Takeover Bid for Pharos after Rival Serica...
(Credit: Sercel)

ExxonMobil Picks Sercel's Marlin for Guyana Offshore...

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

MFE Becomes U.S. Distributor for IVM’s HYDRO Photogrammetry Systems

MFE Becomes U.S. Distributor f

Aker BP Acquires Interests in Losgann/Froskelår and Slagugle Discoveries

Aker BP Acquires Interests in

Panoro Energy to Acquire Côte d’Ivoire Producing Asset from DNO

Panoro Energy to Acquire Côte

TGS Wins Mediterranean Contract, Upgrades Data Link Performance

TGS Wins Mediterranean Contrac

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine