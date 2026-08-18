ExxonMobil awards $1.1B in Contracts for LNG project

ExxonMobil awarded about $1.1 billion worth of pre-investment contracts for certain upstream equipment for the Rovuma LNG Phase 1 project in Cabo Delgado.

The U.S. oil major awarded the contracts on behalf of the so-called Area 4 partners, which include Mozambique's Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos, or ENH, China National Petroleum Corp, Italy's Eni ENI.MI, Korea Gas Corp and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co's XRG.

The awards cover subsea production systems, large-bore production valves and offshore line pipe, and are intended to support the project's progress toward a final investment decision.

OneSubsea UK and OneSubsea AS received the largest contract, covering engineering, procurement, fabrication and manufacturing of subsea production systems, controls and umbilicals. Aker Solutions Mozambique will support in-country work.

Other suppliers include Advanced Technology Valve, Corinth Pipeworks, Sumitomo Corporation of America and Zhejiang Jiuli Hi-Tech Metals.

Exxon hadlifted force majeure on the Rovuma LNG project in November after pausing operations in 2021 due to security concerns in the southern African country.

(Reuters)



