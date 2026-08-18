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Kongsberg Wins FPSO Deck MachineryDeal

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Image courtesy Kongsberg Maritime
Image courtesy Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Maritime won a contract with a major energy operator to deliver advanced deck machinery for a new Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel for an offshore development in Asia.

The contract covers a fully integrated mooring and deck machinery solution, including chain pull-in winches, chain stoppers, fairleads, riser pull-in winches, and associated control and automation systems. Delivery of the equipment is scheduled for mid-2027.

A notable technical feature of the project is the large mooring chain dimension, reflecting the demanding operating conditions of the FPSO and Kongsberg Maritime’s capability to design and supply high-capacity, heavy-duty deck machinery.

Under the contract, IP Huse will be responsible for the mechanical design of the deck machinery, while Kongsberg Maritime will deliver the automation, control systems and overall project management. The mechanical components will be manufactured in Norway at IP Huse’s facilities on Harøy, ensuring close integration between engineering, production and delivery.

Technology Offshore Marine Equipment Deck Machinery Industry News FPSO

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