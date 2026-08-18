deugro Delivers 110 Kilometers of Subsea Cables for Saudi Installation Project

For the Farasan-Madayah Submarine Cable Project, deugro China, deugro Saudi Arabia, deugro Chartering, and the engineers from dteq Transport Engineering Solutions transported almost 110 kilometers of 132 kV CTS submarine cables from China to the Port of Jazan, Saudi Arabia.

The subsea cables were collected at the Port of Changshu, China. To ensure their timely delivery to the Port of Jazan, a suitable deck carrier was required to safely accommodate and transport both the cables and the cable carousel, which had a combined weight of more than 5,380 metric tons and dimensions of 25 x 25 x 9.6 meters.

The next step was the installation of the cable carousel. deugro China and a local dteq engineer provided onsite supervision, coordinating all stakeholders, including the vessel owner, installation contractors, engineering specialists, and the cable supplier.

During a review of the original overall longitudinal strength calculations, dteq's engineers identified that the highly concentrated weight of the submarine cable caused the proposed loading condition to fall outside the required acceptance criteria. In close coordination with the barge design institute, and based on technical guidance provided by dteq's engineers, the allowable still-water bending moment and shear force values were re-evaluated and optimized to reflect the actual loading conditions. Using this revised calculation methodology, the overall longitudinal strength was subsequently verified as compliant with all transport safety requirements.

The concentrated cable load further imposed pressure on the local deck structure. By placing small steel shims beneath the cable support areas, the load was transferred to the primary load-bearing members-namely the deck longitudinal girders and transverse beams. This multi-point load dispersion approach ensured that local deck stresses remained within permissible limits.

Following the successful carousel installation, the deck carrier was repositioned to the supplier's loading terminal, where the cables were spooled directly from the quayside onto the carousel. After 10 days, the subsea cables were safely stowed and secured for ocean transport, enabling the vessel to depart for Saudi Arabia on schedule.

Upon arrival at the Port of Jazan, the cables were delivered on schedule under the coordination of deugro Saudi Arabia's experts, ensuring that the project's cable-laying operations remained on track.