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Deployable Energy and Hornbeck Offshore Partner to Advance Nuclear Power

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Source: Hornbeck Offshore
Source: Hornbeck Offshore

Deployable Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hornbeck Offshore to transform five strategic maritime and offshore markets through the utilization of Deployable Energy's Unity Nuclear Battery. Hornbeck Offshore has also made a strategic investment in Deployable Energy.

The collaboration will combine Deployable Energy's transportable microreactor technology with Hornbeck Offshore's marine operating fleet expertise to develop maritime nuclear applications in inland waterways, offshore vessels and platforms, national security logistics and autonomous vessels, power barges, and floating data centers.

The companies will establish a joint working group focused on vessel integration, economics, licensing pathways, financing, and commercial structures with a strong focus on near-term US applications. The program will also enable Deployable Energy's long-term opportunity for multi-gigawatt deployment over a 10-year horizon, with a target of achieving at least a 20% reduction in total cost of ownership versus conventional marine diesel or grid-power alternatives.

Deployable Energy's Unity Nuclear Battery is a 1 MWe, mass-manufactured, transportable microreactor engineered vessel integration, rather than have ships built around reactors. It is designed to provide resilient, emissions-free power with refueling intervals greater than five years and to scale from individual units to large multi-unit deployments.

ROV & Dive Support Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Construction Vessel Marine Equipment Vessels Offshore Support Vessels Nuclear Propulsion

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