OEG to Deliver Subsea Corrosion Protection for German Offshore Wind Farm

OEG has secured a major contract from OWP Gennaker GmbH to deliver a subsea corrosion protection solution for the Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm in the German Baltic Sea, a project developed by the offshore wind infrastructure platform Skyborn Renewables.

The contract will see OEG provide impressed current cathodic protection (ICCP) systems to protect the wind turbine foundations from corrosion throughout the wind farm's operational life, supporting the long-term reliability and performance of one of Germany's flagship offshore wind developments.

OEG's scope of work includes the delivery of a complete end-to-end solution, encompassing detailed engineering, procurement, manufacturing oversight, offshore logistics, installation, testing and commissioning of the ICCP system.

Working in partnership with cathodic protection specialist CORROSION, OEG will also deploy the ICCP-Subsea Assembly Method (SAM), a remote installation system jointly developed by the two companies. The technology enables the safe and efficient installation of ICCP systems on offshore subsea structures while reducing installation complexity and supporting efficient offshore execution.

Engineering and procurement activities will commence immediately, followed by manufacturing support, system integration and offshore installation in line with the overall construction program for the wind farm.

The project further expands OEG's offshore wind portfolio in the subsea space, which includes offshore construction and installation, cathodic protection, ROV operations, survey and positioning, inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM), cable support and intervention, and offshore project management and engineering services.



