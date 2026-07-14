Halliburton Nets Drilling and Completions Deal for TotalEnergies’ GranMorgu Scheme

Oilfield services firm Halliburton has been awarded integrated drilling and completions contracts for the GranMorgu deepwater development offshore Suriname, operated by TotalEnergies.

The long-term agreement covers drilling and completions services for the project. Halliburton said it will deploy an integrated execution model combining digital technologies, automation, planning, engineering and operations to support well construction.

According to the company, it will use integrated digital workflows, real-time data and remote operations control for drilling and completions to improve well placement accuracy and delivery assurance while connecting surface operations with subsurface execution.

Halliburton also said the project includes investment in local infrastructure and supplier development. As part of the work, the company upgraded its liquid mud and cement plant with local suppliers and supported the construction of Suriname's first drilling and completions workshop with maintenance and repair capabilities.

The company committed to prioritizing local hiring and suppliers as part of the project, which also establishes what it described as the first global alliance between Halliburton, TotalEnergies and Noble.

“This award reflects the value of integrated execution, collaboration, and digital technology in complex deepwater developments. The GranMorgu project demonstrates how aligned teams and advanced well construction capabilities support safe, efficient delivery and maximize asset value for our customers,” said Franco Delano, vice president, Caribbean, Halliburton.

TotalEnergies made the final investment decision for the GranMorgu development in October 2024.

The project will develop the Sapakara and Krabdagu oil discoveries, on which a successful exploration and appraisal campaign was completed in 2023.

The fields are located 150 km off the coast of Suriname and hold recoverable reserves estimated at over 750 million barrels.

The GranMorgu project is the first development within Block 58, around 150 kilometers offshore Suriname.

TotalEnergies is the operator holding a 50% interest in Block 58, alongside APA Corporation.