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MacGregor Expands Offshore Crane Modernization Backlog

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MacGregor Offshore Crane (Credit: MacGregor)
MacGregor Offshore Crane (Credit: MacGregor)

MacGregor has secured a series of offshore load handling modernization and upgrade contracts during the first half of 2026, strengthening its position in the offshore services market.

The contracts, booked in the company's first- and second-quarter 2026 order intake, cover engineering, upgrades and modernization projects aimed at improving the performance and extending the operational life of offshore cranes and other load handling equipment.

Among the projects is the complete replacement of crane control systems with MacGregor's latest technology, alongside the installation of new operator cabins equipped with advanced human-machine interfaces (HMI) and enhanced operational features.

MacGregor said the modernization work enables vessel owners to replace obsolete systems, improve safety and operational efficiency, and adapt existing cranes to meet new market requirements without replacing the equipment.

"We see a clear market trend where safety and precision are prioritized higher than ever and we remain the partner of choice for these complex requirements,” said Tomas Hakala, SVP, Global Services at MacGregor.

Technology Offshore Marine Equipment Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Cranes

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