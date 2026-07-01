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Føn Energy Gets Offshore Wind Services Job in Poland

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(Credit: Føn Energy Services)
(Credit: Føn Energy Services)

Norway's Føn Energy Services has secured a multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract from Baltic Power to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services for the Baltic Power offshore wind farm in Poland.

The long-term agreement, which includes extension options, covers the delivery of an integrated balance of plant (BoP) O&M program for the project's subsea assets, including foundations and export cables, as well as environmental surveys to monitor marine growth and marine life.

The scope also includes project management, planning, vessel chartering and management, logistics, engineering and procurement. Føn Energy Services said it will work with local Polish suppliers to deliver the services.

The Baltic Power project, a joint venture between ORLEN and Northland Power, is the most advanced offshore wind project in Poland and the first to enter the construction phase. The 76-turbine, 15 MW-per-unit wind farm, with the capacity of up to 1.2 GW, is expected to supply around 3% of Poland's electricity demand once operational.

Føn Energy Services said the contract marks a key step in establishing its presence in Poland's growing offshore wind market, where spending on O&M services is expected to grow by nearly 40% annually.

In recent years, the company has significantly expanded its portfolio by delivering integrated O&M services to Ocean Winds at the Moray West and Moray East offshore wind farms in Scotland - among the largest offshore wind projects in Europe.

Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Support Vessel FLNG Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

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