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Glamox Creates New Executive Role to Drive Commercial Growth

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Elisabeth Tapper (Credit: Glamox)
Elisabeth Tapper (Credit: Glamox)

Lighting company Glamox has appointed Elisabeth Tapper as its chief business and marketing officer, a newly created role aimed at strengthening customer focus, commercial excellence and business development across its global operations.

Tapper will join the Group Leadership Team and take up the position on September 16, and will be based at Glamox's headquarters in Oslo.

She brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience from Nordic companies including TINE, Orkla Health, Pierre Robert Group and Makeup Mekka, where she held roles focused on commercial growth, business transformation, digital initiatives and international expansion.

As chief business and marketing officer, Tapper will oversee Glamox's global commercial strategy, marketing, business development and digital commercial capabilities.

"Elisabeth joins Glamox at an exciting point in our journey. We have a clear strategy, strong market positions, and ambitious plans for the future. Elisabeth brings commercial leadership, strategic perspective, and transformation experience needed to help us strengthen our customer focus, further develop our commercial capabilities, and support the next phase of Glamox's growth. I am delighted to welcome her to our Executive Leadership Team,” said Astrid Simonsen Joos, Group CEO of Glamox.

"Glamox combines a strong heritage with a clear ambition for the future. I look forward to working with colleagues across the organization to deepen customer relationships, strengthen our commercial capabilities, and contribute to the company's continued success,” added Tapper.

People Industry News Activity Europe Lighting

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