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Wouter Pattynama Appointed as LR Executive Client Solutions Manager, Offshore

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Wouter Pattynama. © Lloyd's Register
Wouter Pattynama. © Lloyd's Register

Lloyd's Register (LR) has appointed Wouter Pattynama as Executive Client Solutions Manager, Offshore, strengthening its offshore energy expertise and expanding support for clients across Australia, New Zealand and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Based in Perth Western Australia, Wouter brings nearly 30 years of experience spanning maritime, offshore energy, and oil and gas. Wouter joins LR from Australia's offshore regulator, the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA), where he held senior executive leadership roles overseeing offshore safety, environmental management and regulatory assurance. Over his career he developed deep expertise across the vessel lifecycle, from design to extension and eventual decommissioning.

Wouter will deliver assurance, compliance, risk management and technical advisory services to help clients improve safety, reliability and operational performance.

Offshore operators face tightening international regulation and the challenges of ageing assets while delivering digital transformation and decarbonization initiatives. Wouter's technical, operational and regulatory experience will help clients manage these evolving challenges safely.

The appointment supports LR's strategy to expand its presence in key energy markets and offer clients the technical expertise, regulatory insight and independent assurance needed to succeed in a rapidly changing environment.

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