Walking Into the Future: ADNOC Drilling Unveils First AI-Powered Island Rig

ADNOC Drilling has delivered and received acceptance for AD-300, its first AI-enabled, fully automated walking island rig, nearly three months ahead of schedule.

AD-300 is the first of six next-generation island rigs being deployed under a $1.54 billion contract awarded by ADNOC Offshore in 2024-2025.

The company said the early delivery would enable earlier revenue generation and accelerate the rollout of the six-rig program.

Standing 50 meters tall and weighing about 2,000 tonnes, the rig combines automation, digital systems and hybrid power capability, with the option to connect to the grid.

Its automated walking capability allows it to move between well locations without being dismantled, while systems including automated pipe handling and AI-enabled monitoring are designed to reduce personnel exposure in complex operating environments.

The rig has been deployed offshore on one of ADNOC's artificial islands and is designed to support faster and more consistent well delivery.

"The delivery of AD-300 marks a step-change in how we execute large-scale, technology-enabled energy development. By integrating automation, artificial intelligence and robotics at scale, we are enhancing safety, improving efficiency and delivering more consistent, predictable performance.

“As the first of six rigs under this program, AD-300 demonstrates our ability to deliver complex, high-value assets ahead of schedule, accelerating revenue generation while supporting ADNOC's production capacity expansion and reinforcing the UAE's leadership in advanced energy solutions," said Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi, ADNOC Drilling Chief Executive.

"At a time when the world needs reliable energy at scale, the UAE stands ready to supply global customers. AD-300 and our next-generation island rigs are accelerating our growth, expanding ADNOC's production capacity and delivering long-term value for our stakeholders and the nation," added Tayba Abdulrahim Al Hashmi, ADNOC Offshore Chief Executive.

ADNOC Drilling said integrated data systems on the rig provide real-time operational insights for performance optimization and predictive maintenance.

The company added that AD-301 is currently being deployed, with the remaining rigs scheduled for delivery through 2027.