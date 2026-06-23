Saipem Mobilizes for GranMorgu Oil Development off Suriname

Italian energy services company Saipem has launched operations for the GranMorgu offshore project in Suriname with the arrival of the multi-purpose construction vessel Normand Navigator at the Jules Sedney Harbour commercial port in Paramaribo.

The vessel is berthed and ready to begin preliminary activities for the project, which is located in Block 58 around 150 km offshore and is scheduled to start production in 2028.

GranMorgu is operated by TotalEnergies, which holds a 40% interest, alongside partners APA Corporation with 40% and Staatsolie with 20%.

Saipem was awarded the contract for the Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) package in 2024. The scope includes engineering, procurement, supply, construction, installation, pre-commissioning and commissioning and start-up assistance in water depths ranging from 100 meters to 1,100 meters.

For the offshore campaign, Saipem will deploy a combination of vessels with S-Lay and J-Lay capabilities for pipeline installation.

To support execution of the SURF package, Saipem is implementing an approach based on two marine support bases in Paramaribo.

The company has established a logistics hub at the Jules Sedney Harbour commercial port, covering an estimated area of between 30,000 and 40,000 square meters, to receive, handle and store pipelines, equipment and containers before they are loaded onto support vessels.

A second hub, the DORDT marine support base, will receive, store and manage heavy subsea structures and manifolds.