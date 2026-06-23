Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saipem Mobilizes for GranMorgu Oil Development off Suriname

Published

Normand Navigator vessel (Credit: Supplied by Saipem)
Normand Navigator vessel (Credit: Supplied by Saipem)

Italian energy services company Saipem has launched operations for the GranMorgu offshore project in Suriname with the arrival of the multi-purpose construction vessel Normand Navigator at the Jules Sedney Harbour commercial port in Paramaribo.

The vessel is berthed and ready to begin preliminary activities for the project, which is located in Block 58 around 150 km offshore and is scheduled to start production in 2028.

GranMorgu is operated by TotalEnergies, which holds a 40% interest, alongside partners APA Corporation with 40% and Staatsolie with 20%.

Saipem was awarded the contract for the Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) package in 2024. The scope includes engineering, procurement, supply, construction, installation, pre-commissioning and commissioning and start-up assistance in water depths ranging from 100 meters to 1,100 meters.

For the offshore campaign, Saipem will deploy a combination of vessels with S-Lay and J-Lay capabilities for pipeline installation.

To support execution of the SURF package, Saipem is implementing an approach based on two marine support bases in Paramaribo.

The company has established a logistics hub at the Jules Sedney Harbour commercial port, covering an estimated area of between 30,000 and 40,000 square meters, to receive, handle and store pipelines, equipment and containers before they are loaded onto support vessels.

A second hub, the DORDT marine support base, will receive, store and manage heavy subsea structures and manifolds.

Offshore Vessels Subsea Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: ABL)

ABL Expands Asset Integrity Services in Brazil
The Hercules TBOP system (Credit: Trendsetter Vulcan Offshore)

Trendsetter Vulcan's TBOP Tech Brings Shut-In Gulf of...
(Credit: TGS)

TGS, SLB Launch 3D Seismic Survey in Brazil's Pelotas...
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

Iranian Oil Tankers Resume Shipments After US-Iran Deal

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote Support for Offshore Energy

ABS Fortifies Digital, Remote

Current News

TotalEnergies Looks to Prioritize in Gulf Pipelines That Will Bypass Hormuz

TotalEnergies Looks to Priorit

Saipem Mobilizes for GranMorgu Oil Development off Suriname

Saipem Mobilizes for GranMorgu

Murphy Strikes Oil Offshore West Africa

Murphy Strikes Oil Offshore We

ASCO Sets Up Shop in Qatar to Drive Middle East Expansion

ASCO Sets Up Shop in Qatar to

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine