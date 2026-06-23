Woodside Signs Domestic Gas Supply Deal with Alcoa

Australian energy company Woodside Energy has signed a new agreement to supply natural gas to Alcoa of Australia from 2027 to 2030, extending a long-standing commercial relationship and supporting domestic gas supply for one of Western Australia's largest industrial sectors.

Under the sale and purchase agreement, Woodside will supply 31.1 petajoules of gas from its Western Australian operations to Alcoa's alumina refineries over the four-year period.

The gas will be used at Alcoa's refineries in Western Australia, which produce alumina, the raw material used to manufacture aluminium and a key input for the construction, manufacturing and energy industries.

Woodside said the agreement underscores the role of natural gas in supporting Western Australia's industrial base and energy security.

"Woodside is continuing to bring gas to the Western Australian market, supporting local industries and contributing to the state's energy security later this decade," said Mark Abbotsford, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Woodside.

The deal follows the Western Australian government's approval in December 2025 to extend the operation of the Pluto-Karratha Gas Plant Interconnector, allowing additional gas from the Pluto LNG project to be processed through existing capacity at the Karratha Gas Plant and delivered more quickly to the domestic market.

Woodside has supplied natural gas to Western Australia for more than four decades and said its share of domestic gas production in the state reached 90.3 petajoules in 2025, representing around 21% of total domestic gas supply.

The agreement comes as policymakers and industry in Western Australia seek to ensure adequate domestic gas supplies amid growing demand from mining, minerals processing and other industrial users, while maintaining investment in new gas developments.

For Alcoa, securing long-term gas supplies is critical to supporting operations at its Western Australian refineries, which employ thousands of people and form a major part of the state's resources sector.

Woodside said it continues to engage with customers regarding additional domestic gas supply agreements for 2026 and beyond.