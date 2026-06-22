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Shell-Equinor JV Enlists Shearwater for 4D Streamer Survey in North Sea

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(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)
(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Geoservices has been awarded a 4D towed‑streamer seismic acquisition project for the Mariner field in the UK North Sea by Adura Operations, a joint venture between Shell and Equinor.

The one-month survey will start in July 2026 and deploy Shearwater’s Isometrix multi‑component streamer technology to deliver repeatable time‑lapse seismic data to support reservoir monitoring and field management.

The survey is designed with the potential for an undershoot, as reflected in the contractual scope, to enhance imaging and ensure continuous coverage around field infrastructure.

“Shearwater welcomes this award by Adura, extending our long-standing collaboration at the Mariner field, supporting the continued optimisation of this complex and long-life asset. Monitoring reservoirs in existing fields is essential to extending field life, optimising production, and supporting energy security,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

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