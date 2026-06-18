Venture Global, EnBW Ink New LNG Supply Deals

U.S. liquefied natural gas producer (LNG) Venture Global and German utility EnBW have signed new binding agreements for the supply of approximately 0.82 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG over a period of about five years beginning in 2026.

The LNG will be supplied from Venture Global's portfolio and adds to the companies' existing long-term sales and purchase agreements covering 2 mtpa over 20 years.

The new agreements strengthen Venture Global's position as a supplier of LNG to Germany and Europe, where utilities have sought to diversify gas supplies and bolster energy security through increased LNG imports.

“As one of Germany’s top LNG suppliers, Venture Global is proud to strengthen our partnership with EnBW and support the region’s energy security with a reliable supply of LNG.

“The new mid-term agreements build on our strong, long-standing relationship with EnBW and reflects our commitment to meeting our customers’ evolving energy needs. Our dynamic marketing platform uniquely positions us to provide supply solutions across the short, medium, and long term,” said Mike Sabel, Venture Global Chief Executive Officer.

The agreements supplement its existing long-term relationship with EnBW and expand LNG supply arrangements between the companies.

According to Venture Global, it has more than 100 mtpa of LNG capacity in production, construction or development across its portfolio.