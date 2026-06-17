PRIO Brings Fourth Wahoo Well Online, Completes Planned Producer Rollout

Brazilian independent oil and gas producer PRIO has brought the fourth producer well at the Wahoo field online, completing the planned producer well rollout for the offshore development.

The company said production from the fourth well has stabilized at 10,000 barrels of oil per day.

With the startup of the final planned producer, PRIO has completed the opening of all production wells included in the Wahoo field development project. The company reiterated that total field production will be limited to 40,000 barrels of oil per day, in line with previous guidance.

The announcement marks a key operational milestone for the Wahoo development, one of PRIO's offshore growth projects in Brazil.

PRIO, Brazil's largest independent oil and gas producer, focuses on increasing production through acquisitions of producing assets, field redevelopment initiatives, operational efficiency improvements and cost reductions.