EnerMech Completes Offshore Pipeline Campaign in Australia's Bass Strait

EnerMech has completed an offshore cleaning and preparation campaign on the Bass Strait pipeline system in Australia's Gippsland Basin, supporting offshore assets operated by Esso Australia Resources, a wholly owned subsidiary of ExxonMobil.

The work formed part of a broader offshore asset campaign managed by UGL and covered infrastructure connecting the Marlin A, West Kingfish, Kingfish A and Kingfish B platforms.

EnerMech said the project was delivered on an accelerated schedule to meet campaign requirements. The company completed equipment testing, mobilisation and offshore deployment within the required timeframe, allowing offshore operations to begin as planned.

The campaign involved work across multiple offshore locations in the Bass Strait, requiring coordination between engineering, logistics and offshore operations teams. The company maintained operational and technical support throughout the execution phase.

EnerMech said the project was completed with zero injuries, no environmental incidents and no equipment downtime affecting operations.

“This project demonstrates our ability to execute complex offshore scopes under tight timelines while maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational performance.

“Delivering safely and to schedule reflects the strength of our teams and the value of close collaboration with our clients and project partners,” said Charles "Chuck" Davison Jr., chief executive officer of EnerMech.

The project builds on EnerMech's existing relationship with Esso in Australia and follows previous offshore work carried out for the operator in the region.

Following completion of the campaign, EnerMech has been selected as the preferred contractor for a subsequent offshore scope that will involve increased operational requirements and additional equipment deployment.

“Coordinating across multiple offshore assets requires detailed planning and strong execution. This campaign highlights our ability to mobilize quickly, integrate across teams and deliver consistent performance offshore,” added Jason Jeow, vice president Asia Pacific at EnerMech.

The Bass Strait has been a cornerstone of Australia's offshore oil and gas industry for more than five decades and remains an important producing region for the country's energy sector.