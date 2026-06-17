Transocean Scoops $185M in Drilling Contracts Offshore Norway and Australia

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has secured new contracts for two of its harsh-environment semi-submersible drilling rigs, adding approximately $185 million in firm backlog.

The largest award was for the Transocean Norge, which received a five-well drilling contract from Harbour Energy offshore Norway.

The campaign is expected to last about 300 days and commence in the first quarter of 2028 immediately after the rig completes its current program.

The contract is expected to contribute around $149 million in backlog, excluding mobilization fees and additional services. Harbour Energy also holds options for three additional wells.

Transocean also secured a contract for the Transocean Equinox from Santos offshore Australia.

The two-well program is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2027 and run for approximately 90 days.

The Australian campaign is expected to add approximately $36 million in backlog, excluding mobilization and additional services, and includes options for five additional wells.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 27 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 20 ultra-deepwater floaters and seven harsh environment floaters.