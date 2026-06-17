Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Transocean Scoops $185M in Drilling Contracts Offshore Norway and Australia

Published

Transocean Norge rig (Credit: Transocean)
Transocean Norge rig (Credit: Transocean)

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has secured new contracts for two of its harsh-environment semi-submersible drilling rigs, adding approximately $185 million in firm backlog.

The largest award was for the Transocean Norge, which received a five-well drilling contract from Harbour Energy offshore Norway.

The campaign is expected to last about 300 days and commence in the first quarter of 2028 immediately after the rig completes its current program.

The contract is expected to contribute around $149 million in backlog, excluding mobilization fees and additional services. Harbour Energy also holds options for three additional wells.

Transocean also secured a contract for the Transocean Equinox from Santos offshore Australia.

The two-well program is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2027 and run for approximately 90 days.

The Australian campaign is expected to add approximately $36 million in backlog, excluding mobilization and additional services, and includes options for five additional wells.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 27 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 20 ultra-deepwater floaters and seven harsh environment floaters.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Australia/NZ Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© chakisatelier / Adobe Stock

IEA Expects Gradual Hormuz Recovery, Oversupplied Market...
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Inpex, Unions Reach Deal to End Ichthys LNG Strike
Jacket structure destined for the Neptun Deep gas development (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Ships Giant Neptun Deep Jacket from Italy to Black...
Noble GreatWhite, to be renamed Noble Claus Bachmann (Credit: Noble Corporation)

BP Hires Noble Corporation’s Giant Semi-Sub Rig for...

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Engineering for Extremes (II): Accuracy & Efficiency in Offshore Drilling

Engineering for Extremes (II):

Current News

PRIO Brings Fourth Wahoo Well Online, Completes Planned Producer Rollout

PRIO Brings Fourth Wahoo Well

Kosmos Closes $127M Equatorial Guinea Assets Sale to Panoro

Kosmos Closes $127M Equatorial

Venterra Launches Offshore Wind Data Platform for Metocean Management

Venterra Launches Offshore Win

50Hertz Picks Siemens Energy-NSORe Team for 2GW North Sea Converter Platform

50Hertz Picks Siemens Energy-N

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine