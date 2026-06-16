Bourbon Secures Subsea Services Contract on Ghana's Jubilee Field

Offshore services provider Bourbon has secured a multi-month subsea services contract for operations on the Jubilee field offshore Ghana, deploying the multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) Bourbon Evolution 802 for a campaign covering inspection, maintenance and repair activities.

The contract includes the use of the Bourbon Evolution 802, equipped with two work-class heavy-duty remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), to perform inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services on subsea wellheads, cleaning of FPSO mooring chains, survey work, pipeline installation and subsea tree installation.

Approximately 60 personnel, including client representatives, are currently onboard the vessel to support the campaign.

Designed for deepwater intervention work, the Bourbon Evolution 802 combines subsea and surface support capabilities, allowing the company to execute a broad range of offshore operations.

The award strengthens Bourbon’s presence in West Africa, one of its core operating regions where the company currently has around 100 vessels in service.

The group has supported offshore developments in the region for several years, including campaigns carried out since 2021 on fields operated by Tullow Oil using the Bourbon Evolution 804.

"This contract reflects our ability to deliver integrated subsea solutions that combine engineering and offshore operations in our traditional markets. The Bourbon Evolution 802 is exactly the type of vessel that allows us to support our clients on technically complex projects, backed by a strong local presence and teams with deep expertise in the region," said Karim Mebarek, Chief Commercial Officer of Bourbon.