Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras Farms Into Equinor-Operated Itaimbezinho Block Offshore Brazil

Published

© corlaffra / Adobe Stock
© corlaffra / Adobe Stock

Petrobras has agreed to acquire a 50% interest in the Itaimbezinho exploration block in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil from Equinor.

Equinor currently holds a 100% stake in the block. Upon completion of the transaction, the consortium will consist of Equinor as operator with a 50% interest, Petrobras with 50%, and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) as manager of the production sharing contract.

Petrobras said the transaction is aligned with its long-term strategy to replenish oil and gas reserves through exploration of new frontier areas and partnerships.

The company added that the deal strengthens its position in the Campos Basin, where it is already involved in neighboring assets alongside Equinor, including the Raia project and the Jaspe exploration license.

The transaction remains subject to approval by Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) and the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), as well as other customary conditions precedent and regulatory approvals.

Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: TGS)

TGS to Create Major Offshore Seismic Dataset for...
© passarut / Adobe Stock

Egypt Clears Oil and Gas Sector Arrears
© hibonaya / Adobe Stock

Oil Holds Steady as Markets Assess Renewed US-Iran...
Illustration (Credit: ExxonMobil)

Guyana Eyes Record Oil Revenues as Global Energy Markets...

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Engineering for Extremes (II): Accuracy & Efficiency in Offshore Drilling

Engineering for Extremes (II):

Current News

Britain Offers Grid Connections to More Than 700 Projects In Energy Investment Push

Britain Offers Grid Connection

COC Boosts Offshore Capabilities with Newbuild AHTS Vessel

COC Boosts Offshore Capabiliti

Petrobras Farms Into Equinor-Operated Itaimbezinho Block Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Farms Into Equinor-O

REGENT’s Seaglider Set for Japan Take Off with New Certification Process

REGENT’s Seaglider Set for Jap

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine