Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ADNOC Looks to Canada for Upstream and LNG Growth Through XRG

Published

Illustration (Credit: ADNOC)
Illustration (Credit: ADNOC)

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company is exploring opportunities in Canada's upstream and liquefied natural gas sectors through its international arm XRG, a senior company executive said on Tuesday at the Global Energy Show in Calgary.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC's CEO of upstream, did not provide details on what specific investments the company may be eyeing in Canada, but said he is encouraged by Canada's renewed focus on energy development.

The United Arab Emirates has been looking to expand its energy investments abroad, especially through its recently launched firm XRG, the foreign investment arm of state-owned ADNOC.

At the same time, Canada has been seeking to diversify exports beyond its main market of the United States in the face of tariff threats from President Donald Trump. Late last year, Prime Minister Mark Carney made an official visit to the UAE.

"That visit also set the tone for more collaboration in the near future," Al Kaabi said.

Canada is the world's fourth-largest crude oil producer and fifth-largest natural gas producer. The country's new LNG export industry has attracted interest from global customers, most recently Germany's SEFE and UniperUN0k.DE.

Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson said on Tuesday that Canada is seeking to market itself as a source of safe, secure energy during a time of global uncertainty.

ADNOC already has a presence in Canada through its portfolio company, Nova Chemicals, which has operations in Alberta.


(Reuters - Reporting by Amanda Stephenson in Calgary and Katha Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Nia Williams)

LNG Middle East Industry News Activity Asia North America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© hibonaya / Adobe Stock

Oil Holds Steady as Markets Assess Renewed US-Iran...
© Ink & Ideas / Adobe Stock

Oil Prices Slide as Israel-Iran Suspend Strikes
Trion development (Credit: Woodside Energy)

SBM Offshore to Sell 45% Stake in Mexico-Bound FSO to NYK
(Credit: Masirah Oil)

Oman’s Block 50 Offshore Drilling Ops Face Further Delays

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Engineering for Extremes (II): Accuracy & Efficiency in Offshore Drilling

Engineering for Extremes (II):

Current News

Britain Offers Grid Connections to More Than 700 Projects In Energy Investment Push

Britain Offers Grid Connection

COC Boosts Offshore Capabilities with Newbuild AHTS Vessel

COC Boosts Offshore Capabiliti

Petrobras Farms Into Equinor-Operated Itaimbezinho Block Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Farms Into Equinor-O

REGENT’s Seaglider Set for Japan Take Off with New Certification Process

REGENT’s Seaglider Set for Jap

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine