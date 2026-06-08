UK Crown Estate Will Launch Tender for Irish Sea Offshore Wind Site

King Charles III's Crown Estate said on Monday it would start a competitive tender next month for the Morgan offshore wind site in the Irish Sea.

The site in the Irish Sea has the potential to produce up to 1.5 gigawatts of electricity and was brought to market through an offshore wind leasing round in 2024 before development was discontinued in January 2026.

Since then, the Crown Estate, which comprises tracts of land and most of Britain's seabed, has reviewed several options to return the site to market.

Morgan secured a development consent order for the wind farm in August 2025 and is awaiting a decision on an application for its transmission assets.