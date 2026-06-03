Indonesia Targets Higher Oil and Gas Output in 2027

Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday that it will aim to lift 612,500 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and 5,469 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas next year.

Indonesia's crude oil production for the first five months of 2026 reached 576,200 bpd, with gas production at 6,550 mmscfd, Djoko Siswanto, head SKK Migas told the same parliamentary hearing.

The government has targeted oil output of 610,000 bpd and gas output of 6,787 mmscfd for this year.





(Reuters - Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by David Stanway)