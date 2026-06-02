Glamox to Light Up TenneT’s 2GW Land-Based Substation

Lighting specialist Glamox has secured a contract from SPIE Nederland to supply 1,500 connected LED lighting fixtures for the IJmuiden Ver Alpha 2 GW land substation in Borssele, the first onshore converter station planned under TenneT’s 2 GW program in the Netherlands.

The substation will convert 525 kV direct current electricity transmitted from offshore wind farms into 380 kV alternating current for connection to the Dutch high-voltage grid. The facility is the first of eight planned land-based substations in the Netherlands under the program.

Similar facilities are also planned in Germany.

The contract follows awards announced in September 2025 for Glamox to supply connected marine lighting and light management systems for 11 offshore high-voltage direct current converter platforms associated with the same program.

SPIE will install the energy-efficient LED lighting package, which includes customized DALI-connected MIR linear luminaires, MAX explosion-proof luminaires, E20 emergency lights, D70 downlights, C95 R ceiling lights, O21-W wall lights and Electra street lights for interior and exterior applications.

The lighting equipment will be delivered in six shipments through October 2026. The substation is expected to enter operation in 2029.

“The award of this contract demonstrates that we can support both the offshore and onshore needs of massive renewable energy projects. This strong collaboration with SPIE saw each party invest time and effort to arrive at a superior product that precisely meets the customer’s needs. I see this as an investment for the future,” said Jeroen de Jonge, Managing Director of Glamox in the Netherlands.