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Iran Restarts Output at Three South Pars Offshore Gas Platforms

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© cherylvb / Adobe Stock
© cherylvb / Adobe Stock

Iran has restored gas production at three offshore platforms in the South Pars gas field that had been forced to halt output after Israeli attacks disrupted processing capacity at some onshore facilities, the chief executive of the Pars Oil and Gas Company told state media on Sunday.

Touraj Dehqani said the platforms had not been damaged. He said production from the three platforms was being routed to other processing plants in the region while repairs continue at damaged facilities, including the Phase 14 refinery.



(Reuters - Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Middle East Industry News Activity Production Asia Oil and Gas

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