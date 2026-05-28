Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norwegian Oil Firms Lift 2026-2027 Investment Outlook

Published

© bizoo_n / Adobe Stock
© bizoo_n / Adobe Stock

Norwegian oil and gas companies have raised their projected investments for 2026 and 2027 compared to estimates made three months ago, a quarterly statistics office (SSB) survey of industry players showed on Thursday.

Norway produces more than 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, almost equally divided between crude and natural gas, and the government aims to extend the life of its petroleum industry for decades to come.

The country's biggest business sector now expects to invest 266 billion Norwegian crowns ($28.64 billion) in 2026, up from 255 billion seen in February, SSB said.

In 2027, the oil and gas industry initially expects to invest 207 billion crowns, exceeding a previous forecast of 201 billion. Estimates for next year will typically rise in the coming months as more projects are sanctioned.

($1 = 9.2874 Norwegian crowns)


(Reuters - Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

Finance Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Vår Energi)

SLB, Vår Energi Scale Up Digital Field Development...
(Credit: Chevron)

Chevron Moves to Take Operatorship of Greek Offshore Block
© Dmytro Surkov - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

Eni CCUS Holding Secures $670M Financing for CCS Projects
© marchello74 / Adobe Stock

Brazil’s Tax Revenue Hits Record High on Oil Windfall

Sponsored

Safer Offshore Operations with Smart Maintenance

Safer Offshore Operations with Smart Maintenance

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Meet VideoRay’s new Mission Specialist Wraith

Meet VideoRay’s new Mission Sp

Current News

SLB, Vår Energi Scale Up Digital Field Development Workflows

SLB, Vår Energi Scale Up Digit

Equinor Taps DeepOcean for Norwegian Continental Shelf Subsea Work

Equinor Taps DeepOcean for Nor

TouchWind Installs Floating Wind Prototype in Dutch Waters

TouchWind Installs Floating Wi

SeaTwirl, Mooreast Team Up on Southeast Asia Floating Wind Push

SeaTwirl, Mooreast Team Up on

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine