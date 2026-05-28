TotalEnergies Advances 1.5GW Normandy Offshore Wind Project

TotalEnergies has filed an application for the Single Authorization of its 1.5 GW Centre Manche Energies offshore wind project off the coast of Normandy, marking a key milestone in the development of what the company described as France’s largest renewables project.

The project company, wholly owned by TotalEnergies, submitted the authorization request eight months after being awarded the project by the French state.

Located more than 40 km off the Normandy coast, the offshore wind farm is expected to generate around 6 TWh of electricity per year, enough to supply more than one million French homes, according to the company.

“We are delighted to have filed for authorization and to have reached this major milestone for Centre Manche Energies. We would like to thank our technical partners and regional stakeholders, as well as the authorities, for their hard work. We intend to continue developing this competitive, value-creating project for Normandy, which will provide renewable electricity to nearly one million French homes”, said Thierry Muller, Project Director for Centre Manche Energies.

TotalEnergies said the authorization dossier includes technical and environmental surveys, a preliminary wind farm design and the planned installation program.

The environmental impact assessment incorporates survey findings, discussions with government departments and consultation feedback from regional stakeholders, the company said.

The permitting process will now move into a government review phase while consultation with local officials, environmental groups, seafarers and the public continues, according to the company.

TotalEnergies said the $5.2 billion (€4.5 billion) project is expected to employ up to 2,500 people during the three-year construction phase and that it intends to prioritize European suppliers, particularly for wind turbines and electric cables.

By the end of April 2026, TotalEnergies held nearly 36 GW of gross renewable power generation capacity globally, the company said.